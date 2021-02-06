Police continue investigations into ten stabbed and one murdered in Croydon

Police continue to investigate a series of incidents that happened across south London on the evening of Friday, 5 February. These incidents are being treated as isolated.

A fatal stabbing that happened in Wisbeach Road, Croydon at approximately 8.10pm is being investigated by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

The other incidents will be investigated by local officers from the South Area Basic Command Unit. None of those injured in these incidents are in a life threatening condition.

Police were called at 6.58pm on Friday, 5 February to reports of a man suffering a stab injury at a residential address in Chapman Road, Croydon. He was taken to hospital for treatment – his condition is not life threatening. Officers continue work to establish the scene of the incident where the victim was stabbed. There have been no arrests.

At 7.15pm four men – all aged in their 20s – attended a south London hospital suffering stab injuries. It has now been established that they received their injuries following an altercation in the Penwortham Road area of SW16. None of their injuries are life threatening and there have been no arrests.

At 8.51pm, police received a report of two men – both aged in their 30s – attending a south London hospital with stab injuries. It is believed both men sustained their injuries during an incident in Jay Gardens, Chislehurst. Neither man’s injuries are life threatening. There have been no arrests.

At 9.12pm police were called to an address in Dingwall Road, Croydon. A man, aged in his 40s, was found suffering a stab wound. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains – his condition is not life threatening. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody.

Gold Commander for London this weekend, Ade Adelekan, said: “While work continues to investigate the motivation and circumstances of these four incidents, I can say that they are being treated as isolated.

“However, that does not make this series of violent incidents any less shocking and I understand that residents in and around the areas where these incidents occurred will be rightly concerned.

“Extra resources were deployed last night and will continue to be deployed over the weekend. I would ask people to speak to those officers if you have any concerns or please call 101.

“Violence has no place on our streets and I want to reassure Londoners that our officers will work tirelessly to locate and apprehend those responsible.”