A teenager has tragically died in a collision in Westbury late last night (05/02).

At approximately 11.40pm a silver Ford Fiesta was travelling along The Mead in Westbury towards the roundabout with the A350.

The vehicle appears to have lost control, left the road and collided with a garden wall and tree.

At the time of the collision the Ford contained four occupants.

A local 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to Southmead Hospital where he remains at this time.

The two remaining passengers sustained signifcant injuries and one, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Southmead while the other, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to Royal United Hospitals in Bath.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened shortly before 10am this morning (06/02) and our investigation continues.

Insp Andrew Lemon said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I ask that their privacy is respected and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.”

If you have any information regarding the collision, please call 101 and quote log number 347 of February 5.