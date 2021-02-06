Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars were set fire to in Sand Martin Close, Eastleigh

Police and the fire service were called just before 1am today (February 6) after a Mercedes CLA and Vauxhall Mokka were set alight.

A 26-year-old man from Eastleigh has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson. He remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing as to the cause of the fire.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak with anyone who could assist these enquiries.

Maybe you saw someone acting suspiciously in the area in the moments before the fire? Or perhaps you have CCTV outside your home or dash cam footage from the close or surrounding area?

Anyone with information that may assist should call 101, quoting the reference 44210045401.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.