First Picture of Peckham Gang Member who was stabbed to death in rival gang attack in Croydon on Friday Night

The victim in the fatal South London stabbing has been named locally as Lavz.

The 22-year-old man, believed to be from the Peckham area, died after being stabbed in a Croydon home shortly after 8pm on Friday.

Police were called to Wisbeach Road, Selhurst and found to two males with stab injuries.

A murder investigation has now been launched no arrests have been made.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a 22-year-old suffering a stab injury. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.09pm.

His next of kin have been informed and a post mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Officers were also informed that a male – no further details – had suffered a stab wound during the incident but had been taken to hospital prior to police arrival. His condition is not life-threatening and his next of kin are aware.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Thorpe from Specialist Crime said: “We know that a group of males attended the address and an altercation occurred which resulted in the victim receiving a fatal stab injury.

“I would ask any local residents who saw or heard anything shortly after 8pm on Friday evening to contact police; no matter how insignificant you think your information might be, it could help us piece together what happened.

“I am aware that this was one of a number of violent incidents in and around the south London area on Friday evening but there is nothing to connect these incidents together at this time.

“A young man has lost his life in a senseless act of violence, leaving his family devastated. If you can help us find who is responsible for this attack, then I would urge you to get in touch immediately.”

Following this incident, there will be an increased police presence in and around the local area. If you have any concerns, please speak to one of them or dial 101.

There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information that can assist this investigation is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7236/5Feb.