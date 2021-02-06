BERKSHIRE BREAKING ESSEX KENT LONDON SURREY

Snow map for tomorrow covering most parts of Kent,London,Berkshire,Surrey and Essex

February 6, 2021
EtkIWNuWgAQMXO

Snow map for tomorrow. There are some places that have absolutely zero of anything over them so I apologise since I can only cover so much without special selection. Sweet spots do look to be North Kent and into Essex. Drifting snow and blizzards likely for North  Kent coasts. #uksnow

Creidt:Kent & Home Counties Weather
@KentHC_WX
