Snow map for tomorrow. There are some places that have absolutely zero of anything over them so I apologise since I can only cover so much without special selection. Sweet spots do look to be North Kent and into Essex. Drifting snow and blizzards likely for North Kent coasts. #uksnow
Snow map for tomorrow covering most parts of Kent,London,Berkshire,Surrey and Essex
February 6, 2021
1 Min Read
Creidt:Kent & Home Counties Weather
@KentHC_WX
