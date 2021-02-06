The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service is continuing to expand the number of volunteer Community First Responders

The new intake of volunteer CFRs were recruited last August have now all been enrolled on to the newly launched ‘FutureQuals’ level 3 Award for First Responders on Scene.

Some of the new volunteer CFRs have already achieved the qualification and have been fully trained and equipped ready to attend life-threatening emergencies in their local communities. The remaining CFRs will complete their training throughout this year.

Volunteer Community First Responders (CFRs) use their own cars, no blue lights or sirens, but, being local means they can be on the scene with a patient in just a few minutes. They provide vital enhanced first aid skills until the arrival of the Ambulance Service, sometimes making the difference between life and death.

The increase in the number of CFRs across all areas of the Island will have a big impact on patient care and experience.

Louise Walker, Ambulance Education, Training & Engagement Lead, says: