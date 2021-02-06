BREAKING LONDON PIMLICO WESTMINSTER

Fifteen year old boy rushed to hospital after stabbing on the Churchill Gardens Estate in Pimlico

February 6, 2021
1 Min Read
Police are investigating a stabbing in the area of the Churchill Gardens Estate in Pimlico South West London.

Police and paramedics were called at around 6.12pm on Saturday evening.

 

A 15-year-old boy was treated at the scene and taken to hospital his condition is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. A crime scene cordon remains in place.

No arrest have been made and an appeal and investigation have been launched.

 Any witnesses are asked to the call 101 ref 5929/06feb or to contact Crimestoppers.

