Eighty Firefighters called to Modern Rental Furniture blaze that has been destroyed by fire

Twelve fire engines and around eighty firefighters have been called a fire at the Moden furniture warehouse on the Barwell Business Park in Chessington.

A number of units at the business park on Leatherhead Road are affected by the fire. Leatherhead road is currently closed to traffic and the public are advised to avoid the area.

Station Commander Neil Guyett, who is at the scene, said:

“Fire crews arrived to a well-developed fire affecting several units and are working hard to bring it under control. There is thick smoke issuing across the business park. We advise members of the public to keep their doors and windows closed.”

The Brigade was called at 6.36pm. Fire crews from Surbiton, Kingston, Sutton, Twickenham, Croydon and Norbury fire stations are attending the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade’s Fire Investigation Unit and the Metropolitan Police Service.

More to follow