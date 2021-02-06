Murder investigation launched in Reading after 25 year old man dies from multiple injuries

At around 6.55pm this evening (6/2) officers were called to reports of an altercation in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst.

A 25-year-old man sustained multiple injuries and has sadly died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

There is currently a large police presence in the area which is likely to remain for some time while the investigation continues.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Reading this evening.

“The investigation is in its early stages, however we are conducting thorough enquiries in order to establish what has happened.

“I would urge anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to please contact police as soon as you can.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 1619 of 6/2/21.

“Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Superintendent Nick John, Reading Local Policing Area Commander, said: “What has happened this evening will undoubtedly cause concern in the local community and I would like to reassure you all that we are conducting a thorough investigation into this tragic incident.

“Officers will be in the local area whilst enquiries are carried out. Please speak to them if you have any information or concerns.”

“I would also encourage anyone who has any information at all, no matter how small you think it is, to please get in touch with us.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”