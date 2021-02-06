Officers are appealing for the public’s help as they search for a man who has gone missing in Bournemouth

Colin Mortimer, 66, was reported missing at 11.50am on Saturday 6 February 2021 after it was discovered that he was not at his home address in Knole Road in Bournemouth.

The last confirmed sighting of Colin was at 5pm on Friday 5 February 2021.

Colin is described as white, six feet two inches tall and of average build with grey hair that is bald on the top. He is possibly wearing jeans with grey trainers and a blue anorak.

Chief Inspector Danny Thompson, of Dorset Police, said: “Officers have been carrying out searches of the area in bid to locate Colin, but these have so far proved unsuccessful.

“We believe Colin left his home address some time in the morning before 10am on Saturday 6 February 2021 on foot.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Colin, or a man matching the description given, to please get in touch.

“As he can easily become confused, we need to find him urgently to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Colin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 6:219.