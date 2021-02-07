A man has been sentenced for the production of drugs in Reading

Rigert Korrage, aged 31, of Dulverton Gardens, was sentenced in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on 28 January to two years’ imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty to one count of producing a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis.

On 10 November last year, officers discovered a cannabis factory at a property in Dulverton Gardens in which a number of rooms had been converted in order to grow cannabis.

Korrage was found at the property and arrested by officers. He was then charged the following day.

Investigating officer, PC Sayed Yousef, based at Reading police station, said: “The estimated street value of the cannabis officers found in the property is around £93,000.

“Thames Valley Police, through our Stronghold campaign will always pursue those people who seek to profit from selling drugs, carrying out detailed investigations, and bringing offenders to justice.

“If you are concerned about drug-related crime in your area, please call us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.