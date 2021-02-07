Men charged with attempted murder and third suspect sought following Aberdare shooting

Detectives investigating an incident in which gun shots were fired in to an address in the Cynon Valley have charged two men with attempted murder.

Oliver Pearce, 30, from Rhydyfelin, and Ricky Webber, 28, from Porth, were charged on Friday night and have been remanded in custody. They were due before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court this morning (Saturday, February 6).

They are also charged with possession of an firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a weapon with intent to endanger life, and possession of a weapon in a public place.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, which happened in Windsor Street, Trecynon, at around 9.30pm on Monday, February 1.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate a third suspect – 33-year-old James Drakes from Tylorstown (pictured).

Anyone with information on James Drakes’ whereabouts is urged to contact police. Officers are also continuing to appeal to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lianne Rees said:

“We know this incident has been concerning for residents in the Cynon Valley, particularly as it involved a firearm, something which is thankfully very rare in this area.

“We have been working tirelessly to apprehend anyone involved in the incident, and I hope these latest developments help to reassure our local communities that we will take robust action against those involved in such criminality.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are keen to speak to James Drakes as a matter of urgency. Anyone who believes they can assist us in locating him is urged to contact us immediately.”

Please contact 101, quoting occurrence 2100037740. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.