Police are appealing for witnesses or information after five puppies were stolen from a farm in Upper Swell

Three female and two male Border Collie puppies were stolen from an outhouse at a farm sometime between 8pm on Friday 5 February and 6am on Saturday 6 February.

Unknown offenders have stolen the four week old puppies worth approximately £600 each.

They are all black and white with the males also having brown markings on their faces.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 125 of 6 February.