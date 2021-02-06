Amber Met Office Weather Warning updated for snow

An Amber Met Office Weather Warning hasbeen updated for Snow

For the following areas East of England, London and South East England

Heavy snow is likely to bring widespread travel disruption

Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel probably occurring

There is a good chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

Long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage

Slight extension to the western extent of the warning area with an increase in the likelihood of impacts.

The warning is valid from 4am on Sunday, 7 February 2021 until 9am on Monday, 8 February 2021