First picture of man named as “Sven” killed in Kilburn knife attack on Saturday outside Tesco Express

A man known as Sven (Trapstar top) has been named locally as the person who died in the double stabbing in Kilburn on Saturday evening.

Police have launched a murder investigation after Sven was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene despite Doctors

Police were called at around 5.40pm on Saturday, 6 February to a stabbing incident in Willesden Lane, NW6.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found two males suffering stab injuries.

One of the males – aged in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A second male – believed to be aged in his teens – was taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as critical.

There has been no arrest at this early stage. An urgent investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5580/06FEB. To remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Section 60 is in place until 09:30hrs on Sunday, 7 February covering Brent and the north of Westminster.