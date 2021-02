Officers are concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Jade Manser, who was reported missing at around 4pm on Saturday 6 February 2021 and was last seen in the Nixon Avenue area of the town.

She is described as being around 5 feet 4 inches and was wearing a burgundy jacket, black trousers and black trainers.

Anyone who sees Jade or knows where she is should call 101 quoting reference 06-0951.