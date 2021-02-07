A man has been charged in connection with a deliberate fire at a pub in Buckhurst Hill

Police were called to a fire at the Three Colts in Princes Road at around 4.50pm yesterday (Saturday 6 February).

No-one was injured.

A man was arrested in Loughton on suspicion of arson shortly before 6pm.

Spiros Schulz, 48, of Eleven Acre Rise, Loughton has now been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, arson with intent to endanger life, breaching a restraining order.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 8 February).