A man has sadly died following a fire at an address in Welcombe Avenue, Swindon

This morning (07/02) at approximately 10.20am we were called to assist Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire started in a first floor flat; all flats within the building have been evacuated as a precaution.

The Buckhurst Community Centre has been opened for these residents to stay in the warm.

We regret to report a local man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage, but our enquiries continue.

We are working with colleagues from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire and a cordon will remain in place while this work continues. Swindon Borough Council are also at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 and quote log 88 of today’s date. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.