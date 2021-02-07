Detectives investigating a possible attempted abduction of a seven-year-old girl from her mother in Camberwell in October have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with

At around 5pm on Thursday 22 October 2020, a seven-year-old girl was grabbed by an unknown man in Mary Datchelor Close, Camberwell.

He dropped her a short time later and left the scene on foot. The girl was not injured and the manmade off on foot.

If you think you know the identity of the man pictured please contact police immediately. Your call could help identify the man responsible or may eliminate someone from police enquiries.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 5832/22OCT.

To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.

A 33-year-old man was charged with child abduction on 24 October 2020. He was subsequently eliminated from police enquiries and released with no further action.