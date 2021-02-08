Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal stabbing in Kilburn

Officers and London Ambulance Service were called at approximately 5.40pm on Saturday, 6 February following reports of a stabbing in Willesden Lane, NW6.

On arrival officers located two victims.

A 22-year-old man was found suffering stab injuries in Willesden Lane – officers and paramedics performed CPR and he was taken to a central London hospital but despite the best efforts of the emergency services he died there.

His next of kin have been informed and while formal identification awaits, we can confirm he is Sven Badzak.

A 16-year-old male was also found suffering stab injuries after fleeing into a shop on Willesden Lane. He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His next of kin are aware.

An investigation has been launched by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren Jones, who leads the investigation, said:

“At this early stage we believe Sven and his friend became involved in an altercation with a group of males.

“As this group chased the pair, Sven and his friend became separated. Sven fell to the ground and was attacked by a number of the group. His friend was also attacked but managed to seek sanctuary in a shop – however, he remains critically ill in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with both families of these victims who must be enduring unimaginable pain at this time; I want to assure them that we will support them throughout this investigation and that my team of highly experienced officers will be working tirelessly to locate and apprehend those responsible for this horrific attack.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in or around the Willesden Lane and Kilburn High Road area at the time and may have witnessed this incident involving the victims and suspects to get in contact. If you were a road user and have dash cam fitted in your vehicle then please check this as you may have captured a part of this which could help our investigation.”

Chief Inspector Guy Ellwood from the North West Basic Command Unit said:

“This was a barbaric attack in a public place and the community will be rightly shocked. As a result you will see more officers on the streets over the remainder of this weekend and the coming days.

“If you have any concerns then please speak to them.

“I would also appeal directly to the community – violence of this nature has no place on our streets. If you know of any piece of information that could help identify those responsible, please do the right thing and contact police or Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5580/6Feb.