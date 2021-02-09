An 18-year-old Trowbridge man has been charged in relation to drugs offences in Trowbridge

Ibrahim Chafik (also known as Ibby) of Cheviot Close, Trowbridge was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession of criminal property, possession of cannabis and criminal damage.

He appeared before Swindon Magistrates on Saturday (06/02) where he was refused bail and remanded in custody. He is due to return to Swindon Crown Court on Friday 12 March.

Chafik’s arrest and charges follows a stop and search carried out on him on Friday morning (05/02) by uniformed officers as part of an ongoing investigation under Operation Fortitude into alleged drug dealing in the town.