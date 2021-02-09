Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested following a short pursuit in Devizes

At around 6.20pm on Friday (05/02) officers attempted to pull over a grey Mercedes C250 vehicle in Dowse Road, but it failed to stop for police.

A pursuit was authorised, with police following the car along a route which included Spitalcroft Road, Brickley Lane, Jump Farm Road, Windsor Drive, Eastleigh Road, Waylands, Cromwell Road and Elm Tree Gardens.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in Brickley Lane just five minutes later.

A 28-year-old man from Chippenham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug driving and possession of cannabis. He has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

PC Richard Clark, from the Devizes Area Community Policing Team, said: “Although this was a relatively short pursuit, the vehicle involved was driven at excessive speed and carried out dangerous manoeuvres. At one point a passenger was seen to jump from the moving vehicle.

“It is incredibly fortunate that it was brought to a conclusion without anyone being injured, there could very easily have been a different outcome.

“I want to make it clear that this manner of driving will not be tolerated and we are carrying out detailed enquiries as part of a full investigation.”

PC Clark said he was particularly keen to speak to the drivers of a number of vehicles seen in the area at the time who could be key witnesses.

These were a black Nissan Juke, seen in Brickley Lane, and a white Suzuki Vitara, a grey Vauxhall Insignia, and white Ford Mondeo, all seen in Eastleigh Road.

Anyone who was in the area between 6.20pm and 6.25pm or who has dash cam or private CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries should call PC Clark on 101, quoting crime reference 54210011820. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.