BERKSHIRE BREAKING LANGLEY

Swan attacked at Langley Park

February 9, 2021
1 Min Read
EDD AF BF DD

We are saddened to report that yet again another swan has been shot, this time at Langley Park. The swan had surgery this morning and is now recovering at Swan Support.
Its hoped that once recovered for  him to  return back to his waiting mate. If  anyone has any information please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 43210054493

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp