Concern is growing for her welfare after her family reported that they had not heard from her for a number of days and that her flat was empty when checked this morning.

Judith is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and of a heavy build. She has brownish, shoulder-length hair and wears glasses. She may be carrying a rucksack with her. She is well spoken but may appear unkempt.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 112 of 8 February.