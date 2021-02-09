Police need help in locating High Risk Missing Persons, Nirobi Vassell last seen leaving Croydon University Hospital this morning. Please call 101 quoting ref: 21MIS003785 if seen or have information
High risk missing person search launched in Croydon
February 9, 2021
