Jay (pictured) was last seen on the morning of Monday 8 February.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 8in in height, of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.

Jay may be wearing a grey/brown tweed gilet, a light-coloured long-sleeve top, and dark blue jeans.

If you have seen Jay, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 761 of 08/02/21.