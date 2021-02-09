BREAKING KINGSTON LONDON

Investigation launched after 15 year old boy is found frozen to death in Kingston Park

February 9, 2021
1 Min Read
unnamed

A 15-year-old has been found dead in green Park Berrylands Kingston upon Thames on Tuesday morning.

One local said his dad found him at 5 am this morning frozen to death. The Met Police have been approached for comment 

