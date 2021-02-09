BREAKING LAMBETH LONDON

Detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Kyall Parnell in Lambeth on New Year’s Eve 2017 have charged a man with murder

February 9, 2021
1 Min Read
Denique Newell, 19  of no fixed address was arrested on Monday, 8 February and was charged that same day with murder.

He appeared at magistrates’ court and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 11 February.

