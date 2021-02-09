A man has been jailed for knife and drug offences following an investigation by the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce

Malakai Sanford, 22, of Brockham Crescent, Croydon, appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 29 January, where he pleaded guilty to: possession of an offensive weapon, possession with intent to supply heroin, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (heroin) and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

The court heard how on 29 May 2020, officers from the VCTF were proactively patrolling in the New Addington area of Croydon, when they spotted a group of three males who were known to be involved in violence and gang activity in the area, and so approached them in an effort to engage with them.

However, all three males then suddenly ran off, and while officers attempted to detain Sanford his jacket came off and a knife – with a 30cm blade – fell from his waistband during the struggle.

Following a search of his jacket, a box containing a large amount of heroin was recovered.

The VCTF launched an immediate investigation to locate Sanford, and he was arrested on 30 September 2020 after handing himself in at a police station.

PC Adam Picken, of the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “This investigation was a collective effort from various teams across the VCTF which really epitomises our mission of tackling violence together.

“Officers are out every single day, conducting proactive patrols and taking dangerous weapons like this off the streets. We will not stop pursuing those involved in violent crime to bring them to justice.”

Two other men were arrested at the scene, no further action was taken against them.