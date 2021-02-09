A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Islington

Charlie O’Bryan, 21 of Upper Street, Islington, was arrested on Monday, 8 February on suspicion of attempted murder. He was charged that same day with attempted murder and carrying an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Highbury and Islington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 9 February where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 9 March.

At 3.30pm on Thursday, 4 February police were called to reports of a stabbing on Upper Street, N1 close to Canonbury Lane. The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where his condition remains critical.