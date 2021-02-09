Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn have made an arrest

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 9 February. He remains in custody at an east London police station.

Police were called at approximately a 5.40pm on Saturday, 6 February to reports of a stabbing in Willesden Lane, NW6.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a 22-year-old man with stab injuries. Despite efforts to save him he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday, 8 February has confirmed he died of multiple stab wounds.

Sven’s next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 16-year-old male was also found suffering stab injuries after fleeing into a shop on Willesden Lane. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His next of kin are also being supported.

An investigation has been launched by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley, said: “A young man has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances and we are doing everything we can to find those responsible. We have been carrying out enquiries, and after reviewing CCTV from the area, we are confident that Sven and his friend were the victims of an unprovoked assault by a group of males.

“As the group chased the pair, Sven and his friend became separated. Sven fell to the ground and was attacked by a number of the group. His friend was also attacked but managed to seek help in a nearby shop and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with both families of these victims and I want to assure them that we will support them throughout this investigation and that my team of highly experienced officers will be working tirelessly to locate and apprehend those responsible for this horrific attack.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in or around the Willesden Lane and Kilburn High Road area at the time and may have witnessed this incident involving the victims and suspects to get in contact. If you were a road user and have dash cam fitted in your vehicle then please check this as you may have captured a part of this which could help our investigation.”

Anybody with information that can help the investigation is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.