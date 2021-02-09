Police officer Covid-19 Vaccine Snub. “Afford police officers the protection they deserve

Afford police officers the protection they deserve because you are asking them to do something unique to anyone else.

They have to touch people unprotected and they do that on the crown.”

Chairman of the Met Police federation Ken Marsh says he is struggling to put into words how let down police officers across London and the country are by the Government decision to not provide officers with a level of priority for the Covid-19 vaccine. We are sick of empty platitudes.

Mr Marsh says policing has been slapped in the face by Matt Hancock after decision to snub officers for Covid-19 vaccine priority. “That shows you how this Government feels about police officers. They just don’t hold us in high enough esteem to treat us as we deserve.”