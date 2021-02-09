Anas Mezenner murder: Fifth teenager charged

Detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Anas Mezenner in north London have charged a further teenager.

aged 17, was originally arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Saturday, 23 January and later released on bail. He was re-arrested today, Tuesday, 9 February, and was charged this evening.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 10 February.

Four other teenagers have already been charged with Anas’ murder.

Two 16-year-old boys were charged with murder and possession of points and blades. They appeared at North London Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 22 January.

aged 16 and aged 14 were both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of bladed weapons. They appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 29 January.

A murder investigation was launched after Anas and another male, also aged 17, were found with stab injuries on West Green Road, N15, shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, 19 January. Anas was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead at 4.25am The other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.