Convicted rapist Graham Medway will not have his sentence referred to the Court of Appeal, it has been confirmed

Convicted sex offender 62-year-old Monster Medway orally raped a 3-year-old girl at Fort Victoria Country Park in August 2020. He admitted the sickening assault and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his horrendous crime – to serve 9 years behind bars and a further 5 years on licence.

Last month it was reported that a request was submitted for the sentence to be reconsidered.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office has said: