Convicted rapist Graham Medway will not have his sentence referred to the Court of Appeal, it has been confirmed

Convicted sex offender 62-year-old Monster Medway orally raped a 3-year-old girl at Fort Victoria Country Park in August 2020. He admitted the sickening assault and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his horrendous crime – to serve 9 years behind bars and a further 5 years on licence.
Last month it was reported that a request was submitted for the sentence to be reconsidered.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office has said:
“The Solicitor General was shocked by this case and wishes to express his deepest sympathies to the victim and their family.“After careful consideration the Solicitor General has concluded that he could not refer this case to the Court of Appeal.
“A referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to the Court of Appeal can only be made if a sentence is not just lenient but unduly so, such that the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range of sentences reasonably available in the circumstances of the offence.
“The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case.”