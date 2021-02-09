Teenager charged in connection with murder investigation in Tilehurst

Officers investigating the death of a man in Tilehurst, Reading, on Saturday (6/2) have this evening (9/2) charged a 16-year-old boy.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from Reading, was charged with one count of murder and one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and has been remanded in custody to appear before Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (10/2).

The charge is in connection with an incident in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst, shortly before 7pm on Saturday in which a 26-year-old man sadly died and another man, aged in his forties, was injured.

This afternoon, a 21-year-old man from Reading became the eighth person to be arrested on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody.

Two 25-year-old men and a 22-year-old man previously arrested have now been released on conditional police bail.

A 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man who were also arrested remain in police custody.

Eight people now have been arrested in connection with this investigation. Three have been bailed and five remain in police custody, including the 16-year-old boy who has been charged.