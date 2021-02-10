Firearms warrant leads to arrest and seizure of five firearms in Norbury, Croydon

A man has been arrested and taken into police custody following an early morning operation by officers from the South Area and support from the Specialist Crime Command Unit.

A warrant was executed at an address in Green Lane, Norbury on Monday, 8 February, as part of operation Cleveland the Met’s anti-violence operation focused on removing dangerous weapons from London streets.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of firearms offences. He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation.

Officers recovered five firearms from the man’s kitchen and bedroom during the search.

The weapons have been submitted for specialist analysis.

Officers from the local borough are being supported by specialist Met-wide teams to not just detect violence, but to prevent it from occurring – activity includes proactive operations to tackle offenders and those who carry firearms; stop and search and weapons sweeps.

Superintendent Andy Brittain, said: “Following the series of incidents over the weekend we hope that this provides assurance to the community that Met officers are seizing lethal weapons and have made London that little bit safer for all those that live here.

“Thanks to the prompt actions taken by officers we have removed more dangerous weapon from the streets and our detection of dangerous weapons and criminals will not ease up over the coming weeks.”