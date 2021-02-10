Appeal after woman in her 70s robbery by cyclist in Cleveleys

Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 70s was dragged along the pavement during an attempted robbery in Cleveleys this morning (February 8).

Officers were called to The Crescent at 10.45am following reports that a cyclist had attempted to steal the victim’s handbag.

The victim, who is from the Thornton area, was walking on the pavement, close to Terrys Carpets, when a man on a pushbike attempted to grab her handbag.

Although she managed to keep hold of her handbag the victim fell to the ground and was dragged along the pavement, suffering injuries to her shoulder, arm and legs.

The cyclist eventually rode off empty-handed towards The Crescent’s junction with Runnymede Avenue.

The victim was helped by passers-by before being taken to hospital.

The cyclist is described as a tall man who was wearing dark clothing and a full black face mask, which was similar to a fencing mask. He had his hoodie pulled up and was riding a dark coloured push bike.

No arrest has been made at this stage and officers are appealing for anybody with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward.

Sgt Dan Whitaker, of Fleetwood Police, said: “This is a despicable and cowardly crime which has left an elderly woman requiring hospital treatment. She has understandably been left very shaken and upset.

“I would appeal for anybody with information or footage of any kind which could help with our investigation to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0352 of February 8, 2021, or email [email protected] Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.