Police Officer seriously injured following assault in Peterborough

A police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted in Peterborough on Monday (8 February) afternoon.

The officer, who is in his 20s and a response officer in the north of the county, was conducting a welfare check at a property in Ledbury Road at about 5pm when he was assaulted.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear virtually at court today (10 February).

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “My officers and staff work tirelessly to keep our communities safe but sadly, they are regularly subjected to violence which too often results in injury. This is a shocking reminder of the dangers officers and staff face every day in their role to protect the public.

“Assaults against police officers and staff should never be just ‘part of the job’ and it is outrageous to see this officer has been severely assaulted while on duty and trying to help.

“My full support and thoughts are with the officer, his colleagues and his family while he recovers in hospital.”