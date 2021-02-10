Op Cleveland is a targeted approach to violence and drug related offences in the West Croydon Area

A robust and intelligence led approach is being taken in the area by a team of dedicated officers focused on bringing offenders to justice that are committing violent crime and taking advantage of vulnerable victims.

In its first two days; Officers have made 9 arrests for offences relating to violence and drug dealing.

A series of Weapons Sweeps have been conducted around the area searching for concealed drugs and weapons of offence.

A quantity of concealed drugs were found

(location will not be issued at this time to prejudice an ongoing investigation)

Fixed Penalty notices and Community resolutions have been issued for minor drug possession offences, many of these coming from proactive stop and search

The work continues tomorrow