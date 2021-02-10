Taxi driver left with potentially life-changing injuries after assault in Colne

Officers are appealing for information after a taxi driver was left with potentially life-changing injuries following an assault in Colne.

Police were called at around 7.45pm last night (February 9), initially to reports of a collision on Ruskin Avenue, Colne. However, officers attended and found a man, aged in his 60s, had been assaulted and suffered serious neck injuries.

It is believed he was punched to the ground and then assaulted by a man and a woman.

Following the assault, the man and woman have then gone to a property nearby.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. No arrests have been made at this stage but our enquiries are very much ongoing. We are now appealing for anyone with information or dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to contact police. Officers are also particularly keen to speak to two cyclists who stopped and moved the victim from the roadside and the drivers of vehicles who were passing at the time.

Insp Andy Ainsworth, of Pendle Police, said: “This is a particularly nasty attack which has left a man with extremely serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his family at this time.

“I know this incident will have caused a lot of concern in the community, particularly for taxi drivers, and I would like to reassure everyone that there are a number of officers working on this investigation to identify those responsible. I would like to reassure the public that we are taking this incident incredibly seriously and we have increased patrols and the number of police vehicles in the area.

“We are now asking for anyone who has information which could assist our investigation to come forward.”

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1192 of February 9th. Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.