Tu Anh Duong was last seen in the town on Sunday 30 January.

She is described as being an Asian female, around 5ft in height, with long dark brown hair worn down or in a bun.

Police are not aware of what clothing she was in, but Tu could have been wearing jeans, a black coat, white trainers and she may have been carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who sees Tu, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call police on 999 quoting log number 674 of 31/01/21.