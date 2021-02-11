Feral Yobs arrested after fight in Canterbury

Three feral youths have been detained by officers from Kent police following what is understood to have been a fight.

Police were called after shocked witnesses said a knife was involved and a group were fighting in the street near to McDonald’s and Fenwicks store.

Police detained the gobby trio and placed them in handcuffs after carrying out stop and search on the three who are understood to have been involved in the altercation.

Kent Police have been approached for further comment and further details of the incident