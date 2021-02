A man has been charged with three counts of common assault on an emergency service worker.

Ben Buckland, 47 (28.03.73) of Petersfield Avenue, Romford was charged by postal requisition and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 6 May.

The charges relate to an attempted breach of police cordons on Whitehall during Remembrance Sunday events on 8 November 2020, involving three Territorial Support Group (TSG) officers.