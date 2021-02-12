A Double stabbing leaves a 19 year man dead and 2nd teen seriously injured fighting for his life at West London blood bath

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with fatal stab injuries in Parsons Green. Police were called at 18:42hrs on Thursday 11 February to reports of a fight between three males in Ackmar Road, SW6. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance. Despite receiving treatment for stab injuries a man, believed to be aged 19, was pronounced dead at the scene at 19:28hrs. A second male, also believed to be in his late teens, with stab injuries was taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The third male had left the scene before police arrived. Parsons Green Station is closed. A crime scene is now in place, and a number of the roads in the area are sealed off. Police are making enquires to establish the next of kin. A post mortem will be carried out in due course. Specialist homicide detectives have been informed and are now at the scene.

Enquiries are continuing. There have been no arrests.

Police are appealing for any witnesses with information to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 5723/11Feb. Or to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. A Section 60 has now been put in place to run from 20:15hrs until 06:00hrs covering postcodes SW3, SW6, SW10.