Arrest made following Parsons Green murder

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal stabbing in Parsons Green.

Police were called at 6.42pm on Thursday, 11 February to reports of a fight between a group of males on Ackmar Road, SW6.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite receiving treatment for stab injuries an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.28pm. His next of kin have been informed.

Formal identification has not taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A second man, aged 20-years-old man, was taken to hospital with a stab injury; he has since been discharged. He was accompanied by a third man who was not injured.

Police subsequently attended a west London hospital after a 23-year-old man self-presented with injuries where he remains – his condition is not life threatening. He has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A crime scene remains in place in the vicinity of Parsons Green Station.

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives in the Specialist Crime Command. Enquiries are continuing.

Police are appealing for any witnesses with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference CAD 5723/11Feb. Or to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.