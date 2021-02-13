Appeal for information following unexplained death of a 15-year-old boy in Kingston

Police were called at 6.59pm on Monday, 8 February, to reports of an unresponsive male found in Green Lane Recreation Ground, New Malden, near to the railway lines.

Officers attended, and despite the best efforts of the members of the public who found him and the London Ambulance Service, Alfie was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed.

Alfie’s death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a post mortem is currently being scheduled.

The Met’s South West Local Investigations team are leading the investigation into the circumstances of the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are urging anyone who was in or around Green Lane Recreation Ground on the evening of Monday, 8 February, or who may spoken with Alfie in the days before his death, to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could help with police enquiries is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD 5562/08FEB21

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.