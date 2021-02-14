Tributes have been paid to popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston who sadly died yesterday after a battle with Covid-19

He had been a police officer since 1996 and was 50 years old. He leaves behind his partner, children and grandchildren.

Sussex Police Federation would like to offer our condolences – and our thoughts are with Sean’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.

Donna Lonsdale, Deputy Chair of Sussex Police Federation, said: “We are all devastated by the news of Sean’s passing. I had the pleasure of working with Sean in Brighton and know he will be missed by all of his colleagues.

“Sean, who was a Custody Sergeant at Worthing, had been working from home for several months and was admitted to hospital early in the New Year for treatment after contracting the Covid-19 virus. Sadly he lost his fight yesterday (12 February).

“Sean really was a lovely guy – and when both Sussex Police Federation Chairman Daren Egan and I think of him, we do nothing but laugh. I can honestly say working with him was a pleasure and he is a huge loss to the police family.”