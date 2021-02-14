UPDATED: Investigation launched after blaze rips through Eastbourne property

The fire at a residential building on Seaside, Eastbourne has been extinguished.

Firefighters were called to attend the incident at 2.07am on Sunday 14th February.

Firecrews from Eastbourne, Bexhill, Hastings, Pevensey, Herstmonceux, Hailsham and Seaford attended.

Six teams of firefighters wearin breathing apparatus used one Hose Reel Jet mixed with 1 in 7 foam to extinguish a fire in the first floor of a residential property.

East Sussex fire were supported by partNers from SECAMB and Sussex Police during the incident. The cause of the blaze is doubtful.

A fire investigation will take place later on today.