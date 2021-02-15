Teenager stabbed at Abbey Wood station

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing at Abbey Wood station last night.

Officers were called to the station at 10.20pm last night (14 February) following reports that an 18-year-old man had been found seriously injured on a bench in the station.

Paramedics also attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is believed to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests.

The station was closed for a short time to allow specialist officers to conduct enquiries, but has now reopened this morning (15 February).

Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “We are at an early stage in our investigation and we are keeping an open mind as to exactly where this violent incident began.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious along Abbey Road and Wilton Road between 9.45pm and 10.20pm to get in touch with us as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“This was a shocking act of violence and I’d like to reassure the public we’re doing all we can to find those responsible.

“Anyone with information can text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 341 of 14/02/21. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”