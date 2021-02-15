BREAKING CANVEY ISLAND ESSEX

Officers injured during Canvey arrest

February 15, 2021
1 Min Read

Two @EssexPoliceUK Special Constables have been injured while trying to make an arrest on Canvey Island. It happened in Seaview Road in the early hours of yesterday morning. Both are now recovering at home. The suspect fled from the scene #Essex

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp