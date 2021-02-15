Two @EssexPoliceUK Special Constables have been injured while trying to make an arrest on Canvey Island. It happened in Seaview Road in the early hours of yesterday morning. Both are now recovering at home. The suspect fled from the scene #Essex
Officers injured during Canvey arrest
February 15, 2021
